Photos: Reception for Tinubu State House, Marina, Lagos

Sunday, October 10, 2021 9:53 pm


Reception for Asiwaju Tinubu at State House, Marina

A reception was organised today for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who returned to Nigeria last week after over two months in the UK for knee surgery by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos. The event took place at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

According to Sanwo-Oli: “It was great moment of joy to receive our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu today at State House alongside other party chieftains after his return.
We have countless reasons to be grateful to God for bringing Asiwaju back home, fully healed and rejuvenated. Since Friday, when our leader and father came back, it has been joyful moments for teeming of residents of Lagos, his supporters and Nigerians across the country.
We thank God for bringing Asiwaju back with sound health, stronger vigour, and a renewed zeal and hope for the future.”

