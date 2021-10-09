Gunmen release 6 more victims of Bethel Baptist School abduction

Saturday, October 9, 2021 2:33 pm


Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: 32 more students regain freedom

Richard Elesho

After staying in captivity for more than three months, another set of five students and a matron of Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kaduna, has been released by their Abductors.

The students of the school located in Maraban Damishi, in Chili Local Government Area, were released on Friday evening. The latest release leaves four more students still with the gunmen.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of the students to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday  in Kaduna.

According to Hayab, five  students and a matron of the school, were freed on Friday evening while one student was released within the week.

This brings the number of those released so far to 117.

“We have four  now with bandits, we thank all Nigerians for their prayers and support.

It would be recalled that in the early hour of July 5, bandits invaded the school and kidnapped 121 students and staff. The gunmen have since been releasing the victims in bits.

