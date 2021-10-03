Suspect arrested with 340 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition in Delta

Sunday, October 3, 2021 12:25 am


File Photo: ammunition impounded from a suspect by police

By Edeki Igafe

The Police Command in Delta has arrested one Solomon Ebe over alleged possession of 340 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition concealed inside bag of garri.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspect was apprehended on Friday by the patrol team of the Bomadi Police Division.

He said that the police operatives were in a stop and search duty in the Bomadi/Tuomo Road in Bomadi Local Government Area of the state.

“On Oct. 1, 2021 at about 07:30 hrs, policemen attached to Bomadi Divisional patrol team while on stop and search duty in Bomadi/Tuomo Road intercepted a cyclist conveying one Ebe who carried a bag containing garri.

“The operative who were on reasonable suspicion decided to search the suspect and the bag.

“Upon search, 340 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition hidden inside the garri were recovered. The suspect was arrested while investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Similarly, Edafe said that the command had also apprehended one Ejiro Efemijoghor (female) for allegedly being in possession of an English double barrel gun and 26 live cartridges.

The police spokesman said that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday by the operatives attached to the Command’s Raider Squad.

“On Sept. 29, at about 0300hrs, acting on credible information, Operatives attached to the Command’s Raider Squad raided Utuloho Street, Ozoro in Isoko North.

“In the process one English double barrel gun and 26 live cartridges were recovered in possession of one Efemijoghor.

“The suspect claimed that the gun belongs to her husband,” he said.

Edafe said that the command was investigating the matter.

