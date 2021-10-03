Fake soldier nabbed with communication gadgets for bandits – NDLEA

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima and his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu.

They were in possession of hard drugs, ammunition and communication equipment suspected to be for use by bandits in Kaduna State.

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja that the duo was arrested around Gwagwalada, on the outskirts of Abuja on Thursday, Sept. 30.

He stated that items recovered from them included 21 RLA 7.45mm ammunition concealed in water bottle; 16 packs of new two-way radio (walkie- talkie); four army-coloured head masks and wallet containing an army identity card.

Babafemi added that also found in the possession of the duo were ATM cards issued by FCMB, First Bank, ECO bank, UBA, Skye Bank and one U.S. dollar.

Also recovered from them were Indian hemp, tablets of tramadol, three MTN, two 9mobile and one Airtel SIM card packs and one iPhone 12 pro cell phone.

“Others include one Samsung A31, one Nokia phone, seven Nigerian Army pass letters, five handbags and one “Bagco’’ bag containing personal belongings, as well as a gallon of palm oil.

“One of the suspects, Galadima, claimed to be an army Lance Corporal serving in Ibadan, and that they were taking the exhibits to Kaduna and Kano,’’ Babafemi stated.

He stressed that preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects may have contact with bandits in the Northwest parts of the country.

He stated that the suspects were possibly moving the ammunition and the two-way radios to bandits who were presently excommunicated due to the suspension of telecommunications services in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna states.

He quoted NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, as directing the FCT Command of the agency, which made the arrest, to transfer the suspects to relevant authorities for further investigation.

This, he said included the Nigerian Army and another intelligence agency which had earlier placed the two men on their watch list, for further investigation. (NAN)