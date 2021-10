“Chigozie Obi’s experimental artworks are created through the layering of multiple materials”, Art X says in a statement.

Art X Prize 2019 edition was won by Etinosa Yvonne and she will be presenting a solo exhibition at the 2021 Art X.

The 2021 prize was curated by Wura-Natasha Ogunji, with jurors including Ruby Onyinyechi Amanze, Dexter Wimberly, Marie-Ann Yemsi, Ugoma Adegoke, Alessio Antoniolli and Ndidi Dike.