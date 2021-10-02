APC inaugurates LGA chairpersons in Rivers

APC inaugurates LGA chairpersons in Rivers

Saturday, October 2, 2021 7:09 pm


APC inaugurates LG Chairpersons in Rivers

APC inaugurates LG Chairpersons in Rivers

By Omuboye Sukubo

APC in Rivers inaugurated its 23 Local Government Areas party chairmen on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

The chairmen were elected at the Sept. 4, congresses in the state.

APC Chairman in Rivers, Mr Isaac Ogbobula, after the inauguration, charged the chairmen to be good ambassadors of the party.

Ogbubula thanked God for the successes of the ward and local government areas congresses and congratulated the chairmen for emerging victorious.

“You now have the responsibility to pilot the affairs of APC in your various local government areas and ensure that you bring every member on board.

“You must accommodate every interest, as managing all tendencies is fundamental to strengthening the party at the grassroots,’’ he said.

A chieftain of APC in Tai Local Government Area, Dr John Bazia, said in his remarks that the successful conduct of the congresses and inauguration of the chairmen was a new beginning for the party.

“You have been painstakingly considered end elected by delegates to lead the party in your various local government areas.

“You must prove that you are capable of bringing back the glory of the party because we must rescue Rivers; so, you must go home and mobilise for the party,’’ Bazia advised.

The newly-inaugurated party chairman for Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Chief Salvation Ezegwogwo, said that the primary assignment was to move the party forward to be able to win elections in 2023.

“Our assignment is to ensure that we move APC forward to the best of our ability and to follow the directives and direction of the party’s leadership.

“As chairmen of the party in the local government areas, take it home, our work will show for us in 2023 because I believe in results. It’s not about making noise,’’ he said.

The party chairman in the state directed the local government party chairmen to go to their various areas for the swearing-in of other executive members elected during the congresses.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Police patrol: Police rescue Zamfata Speaker’s family members, 11 others 39 mins ago

    Police rescue Zamfara Speaker’s family members, 11 others
    Police: Kidnapped ECWA member shot dead in security operatives cross fire with kidnappers 4 hours ago

    Kogi: Abducted ECWA member killed by stray bullet
    Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State 4 hours ago

    How Bauchi community paid over N72m to bandits in one year – LG boss
    FILE PHOTO: Bandits: 4 hours ago

    Police nab notorious bandits kingpin, Bello Rugga in Zamfara
    5 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Relations With São Tomé and Principe Growing – Osinbajo
    7 hours ago

    Super Brands Must Synergize to Solve Africa’s Problems – Akinwuntan
    Nigerians soldiers on parade 7 hours ago

    Insecurity: Army begins “Operation Still Water” in Lagos, Ogun on Monday
    Mrs Betsy Obaseki 8 hours ago

    Obaseki charges youths to rise above challenges