APC inaugurates LGA chairpersons in Rivers

By Omuboye Sukubo

APC in Rivers inaugurated its 23 Local Government Areas party chairmen on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

The chairmen were elected at the Sept. 4, congresses in the state.

APC Chairman in Rivers, Mr Isaac Ogbobula, after the inauguration, charged the chairmen to be good ambassadors of the party.

Ogbubula thanked God for the successes of the ward and local government areas congresses and congratulated the chairmen for emerging victorious.

“You now have the responsibility to pilot the affairs of APC in your various local government areas and ensure that you bring every member on board.

“You must accommodate every interest, as managing all tendencies is fundamental to strengthening the party at the grassroots,’’ he said.

A chieftain of APC in Tai Local Government Area, Dr John Bazia, said in his remarks that the successful conduct of the congresses and inauguration of the chairmen was a new beginning for the party.

“You have been painstakingly considered end elected by delegates to lead the party in your various local government areas.

“You must prove that you are capable of bringing back the glory of the party because we must rescue Rivers; so, you must go home and mobilise for the party,’’ Bazia advised.

The newly-inaugurated party chairman for Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Chief Salvation Ezegwogwo, said that the primary assignment was to move the party forward to be able to win elections in 2023.

“Our assignment is to ensure that we move APC forward to the best of our ability and to follow the directives and direction of the party’s leadership.

“As chairmen of the party in the local government areas, take it home, our work will show for us in 2023 because I believe in results. It’s not about making noise,’’ he said.

The party chairman in the state directed the local government party chairmen to go to their various areas for the swearing-in of other executive members elected during the congresses.