Israeli police shoot down Palestinian attacker armed with knife

Thursday, September 30, 2021 10:40 am


Israeli premier Bennett

Israeli premier Bennett:

Israeli police said it shot and killed a Palestinian who attacked them with a knife in Jerusalem’s Old City.

A police report on Thursday said there were no injuries reported among the police. The attacker was reportedly from the Hebron area.

Separately, WAFA, the Palestinian news agency, reported that Israeli soldiers killed a 22-year-old during a military operation near Jenin, in the West Bank where two further injuries were reported.

Islamic Jihad said that the deceased in the Jenin incident was a member of its armed al-Quds Brigades organisation.

Five militants were killed on Sunday when the Israeli army staged a raid in the West Bank seeking members of Hamas.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip but retains a presence in the West Bank.

Both territories were annexed by Israel in 1967, which has led to lingering disputes between both sides, since Palestinians would eventually like to use the two territories as the basis of an independent country. (dpa/NAN)

