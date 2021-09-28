Ajax make it 2 wins from 2, Inter Milan and Shakhtar draw

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 10:33 pm


Steven Berghuis of Ajax: scored in Ajax 2-0 win over Besiktas on Tuesday.

First half goals from Steven Berghuis and Sebastien Haller gave Ajax a 2-0 win over Besiktas on Tuesday.

Victory helped to keep them perfect with two victories from two in UEFA Champions League Group C.

The same pair had bagged all the goals in their opening rout against Sporting Lisbon.

Côte d’Ivoire striker Haller, who scored four in Portugal, is now on five goals from two matches in the elite competition.

Borussia Dortmund, without injured striker Erling Haaland, will look to join Ajax on six points in the group when they host Sporting Lisbon later on the night.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan both got off the mark with their first point in Group D thanks to a 0-0 draw.

Record champions Real Madrid and Moldovan minnows Sheriff, each on three points, contest the later fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hosting Manchester City in a Group A rematch of last season’s semi-final is the pick of the late kick-offs.

Argentine star Lionel Messi has been passed fit following a knee knock to begin against Manchester City, who are managed by his former FC Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.(dpa/NAN)

