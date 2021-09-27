Kaduna LG polls: PDP wins Chikun chairmanship seat

Monday, September 27, 2021 7:49 am


By Moses Kolo

Mr Salasi Musa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared winner of the Chikun Local Government Chairmanship election in Kaduna state.

The Returning Officer, Dr Sanusi Gambo, announced the results of the election on Monday, saying Salasi Musa of the PDP polled 19,402 votes to defeat Samaila Leeman, Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 14,829 votes.

The PDP also won eight of the 12 councillorship seats, and the ruling APC won four, Gambo indicated.

The Kaduna State independent National Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM), had initially announced Sept. 4, for the election, but this was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, citing security reasons.

