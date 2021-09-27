COVID-19: Imo leads as Nigeria records 255 additional cases

COVID-19: Imo leads as Nigeria records 255 additional cases

Monday, September 27, 2021 8:05 am


Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria:

FILE PHOTO: Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria:

 

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday posted 255 additional COVID-19  infections with Imo state leading the table in infections.

The NCDC reported 255 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19-related death on Sunday, as the deadly virus continues to rage in Africa in its third wave.

The agency disclosed this on its official website on Monday on Morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the additional 255 COVID-19 infections, on Monday, indicates an increase from the 210 cases reported on Saturday.

It added that the 255 new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 204,456, while the fatality toll increased to 2,681.

The NCDC said the latest positive samples were recorded in five states and the FCT – Imo (124), Lagos (72), FCT (36), Rivers (16), Enugu (6) and Kano (1).

Monday’s report includes backlogs of confirmed (124) and discharged (140) cases for Imo State from Sept. 20 – 26,  2021.

“Zero cases were reported from Bauchi, Benue, Nasarawa, Osun and Sokoto States,” it stated.

The Public Health Agency stated that with the new figure, a total of 192,628 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC added that over 2,997,060 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 9,147.

