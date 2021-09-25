Fresh trouble looms in South East as IPOB announces plan for Oct 1

Fresh trouble may be looming in the South East as separatist group, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB issued fresh order calling for a sit-at-home across the region on October 1.

IPOB, in a statement on Saturday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful also said it will begin “operation no Nigerian flag begins in Biafra land on the same day in which the country will be celebrating its 61st Independence anniversary.

Rather than Nigeria, the secessionist agitation group said it will use the October 1 sit-at-home order to celebrate Ambazonia Independence Anniversary.

The statement partly reads: “IPOB has declared 1st of October 2021 total shutdown in Biafra land as a sign of our rejection of the evil construct called Nigeria and there shall be no movement in Biafra land on this day.

“Also, IPOB has declared from today 25th September 2021 that all Nigerian flag mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down, Banks exceptional, IPOB leadership will communicate to Banks directly and give them reason they must peacefully bring down Nigeria flag in their banking premises before we do it ourselves in our own way.

“Everybody must strictly adhere to this directives from IPOB leadership, we want to let the world know that Biafraland is not Nigeria and shall not be. Don’t say I don’t know, a word is enough for the wise.”

Nevertheless, analysts believe that the announcement by the group that it will not allow the flying of Nigerian flags across the Southeast may result in renewed clashes between members of the group and security operatives.