$5,000 Prize: Ecobank, Future Face Africa Swell the List of Talent Hunters

Talent Show or hunt, according to experts, consists of a series of individual performances by amateurs who may be selected for special recognition as performing talent. There are many such organisations offering such opportunities in Nigeria and Ecobank is in partnership with Future Face Africa for such endeavour that can catapult an obscure talented individual to an instant celebrity.

With regard to that, Ecobank Nigeria has entered into a partnership with Future Face of Africa for a new talent search that will be the largest scouting competition Africa has ever seen. Future Face will, according to a statement by the bank, focus on new talents, both male and female, and will attract thousands of candidates within Africa to take part in this extraordinary competition. Selected models will be competing for a chance to win a 2-year international modelling contract with a Top International Modelling agency, as well as a $5,000 USD cash prize, offering hopefuls not just a launchpad for modelling but a career on the world stage.

The Future Face Africa project is being spearheaded by none other than Elizabeth Isiorho, a pioneer in the African modelling industry and the founder of Africa’s biggest modelling agency, Beth Model Management Africa in partnership with Ecobank. Beth Model Management Africa represents over 200 models, more than 50 of whom are placed with top international agencies from around the world. Over the last 16 years, Beth Models has served as an industry pacesetter, helping to launch the careers of dozens of internationally placed models, and has cultivated some of the best talents in the industry.

Now, with Future Face Africa, Elizabeth Isiorho is taking things a step further by expanding her model search to countries across the African continent. Future Face of Africa (aims to discover promising, African talents and give them a pedestal to become supermodels internationally, whilst promoting and developing the modelling industry within Africa. Future Face Africa will be giving opportunities to people from various backgrounds and skin tones, aiming to go beyond the buzzwords of “diversity” and “inclusivity” to create an initiative that truly celebrates the range of beauty that the industry has to offer. FFA will be equipping selected models with the knowledge and skills to achieve international success and to have long-lasting careers in a very competitive industry. For these models, Future Face Africa will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that could change their lives forever.

On why Ecobank decided to partner with the Future Face Africa project, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, Babajide Sipe said Ecobank is a pan African Bank that always seeks to promote the African culture and heritage. This he said, informed the relationship with The Future Face Africa project, an initiative that will support the promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage on the global stage.

“For us it’s not just about banking but also about the pride of the African. Ecobank is supporting the exhibition to showcase the richness of African values, tradition, and creativity. We know that unless we project ourselves, the world won’t protect us. It is normal for us to look for great institutions promoting the African culture with world-class standards. So when we had the opportunity of looking at what is being done here, it came naturally to us that we should work as partners to improve the quality of lifestyles of Africans. We wish to expand “The Future is Bright Message” to the over 20 million customers of the bank and all Africans who are interested in improving their livelihoods, even beyond the shores of the continent. And one way of effectively doing that is to tell our own stories ourselves, especially through Nigerian and African arts and culture, as well as encouraging women to realise their God-given potentials”. He stated.

