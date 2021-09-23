Youth Minister to Speak at UN General Assembly Today

Thursday, September 23, 2021 6:43 am


Mr Sunday Dare

Today, 23 Thursday, September, the Honourable Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, will deliver a keynote address at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Side Event on Social Business, Youth and Technology.

The address, which will be delivered virtually, will focus on “Social Business Towards a Sustainable Revival of Post-Covid 19 Economy.” The Minister is expected to draw on his extensive wealth of experience in engaging with young business owners, investors, entrepreneurs and innovators across the African continent and beyond.

This is the second time in two years that Mr. Dare has been asked to speak at this particular high-level event. In his keynote address at the 74th UNGA, he said the Youth in Africa’s biggest nation, Nigeria, are in a position to help solve major challenges of the world. He added that Nigeria will rely increasingly on its Youth population to develop smart products and solutions to conquer the challenges and problems of climate change, economic slowdown, unemployment and poverty.

“I am indeed honoured to be speaking at this very important event and I’m grateful for the platform to share some of the lessons I have learnt in the last 20 months,” Mr. Dare said. “While the pandemic has tested every firbe of human capacity, it is heart-warming to see so many young people using their ingenuity for social causes and helping others in need. It is their stories that I want the world to hear.”

To join the conversation, interested Nigerians are encouraged to log on to @yunuscentre or @YouthinkCenter on Facebook at 1pm Nigerian Time. They can also use the hashtags #Together4SDG, #SocialBusiness4SDG, and #Youth4SDG.

