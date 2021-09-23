Kumuyi: B/Haram members surrendering good, but…

Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry has warned that while it is wonderful and good that some Boko Haram members are surrendering to Nigerian troops, the Federal Government should be cautious in granting them pardon.

Kumuyi who spoke to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja said careful handling of the repentant terrorists will ensure restoration of peace in the country.

He said: “It is wonderful and good that some of them are surrendering.

“Because of the past experiences, the government will have to look at the situation, look at real surrender and the sincerity, and as we think about that together, it is a two-way programme, which is, we have the carrot and the stick approach.

“But sometimes, we have to approach the carrot method so that there can be peace, the important thing is not to punish the culprits, the important thing is to have peace in our country.”

On Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary, Kumuyi assured that the nation would experience real independence from oppression, attacks and torture.

“We are having a great programme, we call it crusade, others call it conference.

“We want to bring a divine solution for all people as we come together, and from the past, what has happened and what we believe will happen now is that there is going to be a turnaround for the better for everyone that will participate.

“After the programme, Nigeria will be having her independence anniversary. I believe that with the focus on a divine solution for all, not just for people who are on ground, but we are going to connect online with people all over this nation and all over the world.

“I believe that as we move into the next phase as a country and as individuals and families together, I believe that there will be real independence from all the things that oppress, attack and torture our lives, we are going to have real freedom and solution for every problem. As we believe, it is going to be according to our faith”, he said.