‘I will deliver Anambra North Senatorial Zone’ – Senator Oduah

*Urges Anambra APC members to close ranks

The Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial Zone, Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah, has promised to deliver the district to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state. This is contained in a press statement signed by Hon. Victor Afam Ogene for Andy Uba Campaign Organization, AUCO

Oduah, who spoke at an APC Leaders and Stakeholders meeting in Awka, the state capital, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 said, “we are committed to deploying everything in our arsenal to ensure victory for the APC in Anambra North come November 6(2021) and this is not a contest I take lightly, as I have immense respect and confidence in the ability of Senator Andy Uba to turn, and position, Anambra to a state every Anambrarian can be proud of.

“That being said, I am making a personal commitment to ensure victory for our great party and the work has already begun, in the way and manner our various support groups, NGOs and teeming supporters spread across the length and breadth of Anambra North have already been deployed in a massive polling unit to polling unit campaign drive,” Oduah said in a speech read on her behalf by one of her aides, Princess Nwaka Ononuju.

The Senator, famed for her aggressive Neighbour to Neighbour Campaign Strategy which aided President Goodluck Jonathan to power in 2011, described her defection to the APC “as a well thought out move, which had the best interests of our dear state as paramount.

” For far too long, Anambra has been unfortunate to have political parties at the helm of its affairs, that are alien to governments at the centre, which invariably meant that the dividends of democracy that should accrue to it, have not really trickled down as they should.

” We have been too disconnected from the centre, to the point where everything we ever got was either through the personal efforts of individuals like Senator Andy Uba, our party candidate, or an almost slavish arrangement that meant we had to go cap in hand(begging).”

Urging aggrieved members of the party to close ranks,”especially at this material time our state is experiencing an existential threat that would require the input of all well-meaning Anambrarians to save it from the quagmire it currently finds itself in,” Senator Oduah reiterated that come November 6, 2021, “the APC shall take centre stage in Agu Awka.”