34th anniversary: Osinbajo to inaugurate projects in Akwa Ibom

34th anniversary: Osinbajo to inaugurate projects in Akwa Ibom

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 11:42 pm


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN

Sunday Bassey

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to inaugurate some projects in Akwa Ibom as part of activities commemorating the 34th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong made this known at a press briefing held at the NUJ Press Centre, Uyo, on Wednesday.

“On Friday, His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be in Akwa Ibom to inaugurate the Dakkada estate.

“When he lands at the airport, he will make his first stop at the Dakkada luxury estate to flag that off. The Dakkada estate is designed to provide maximum affordable housing for people.

“When he flags off the Dakkada luxury estate, he would move immediately to the central business district of Uyo to inaugurate the Dakkada Towers.

“It is a smart intelligent building fitted with the best communication and security gadgets. When he is done with that, his official visit to Akwa Ibom would have come to an end,” he said.

Ememobong explained further that the 2021 state anniversary celebration would be low-keyed, due to the need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The Commissioner cautioned residents of the state that the state government had not declared Thursday, Sept. 23rd as a public holiday, saying, “It is not a work free day”.

An interactive media chat with the governor would hold on Saturday, Sept. 25th, while the dualised 25Km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road will be inaugurated on Wednesday, Oct. 6th, the commissioner said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    CBN: Introduces e-naira 4 hours ago

    Why we are introducing out e-naira – CBN
    Usman Bugaje: Dr Usman Bugaje, a member of Rescue Nigeria Project 4 hours ago

    Rescue Nigeria Project to launch policies in November
    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State 6 hours ago

    Celebration in Enugu community over suspension of traditional ruler
    Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA President 6 hours ago

    UEFA asks FIFA to stop pushing biennial World Cup plan
    The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa 6 hours ago

    It was difficult for military to accept repentant B/Haram members – Commander
    UN Photo/Cia Pak Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the opening of the general debate of the UN General Assembly’s 76th session. 7 hours ago

    UNGA 76: World leaders discuss equality for people of African descent
    Usman Bugaje: Dr Usman Bugaje, a member of Rescue Nigeria Project 7 hours ago

    North suffering under Nigeria’s ‘terrible federal system’ – Bugaje
    APC flag: APC fixes date for state congresses 8 hours ago

    APC fixes new date for state congresses