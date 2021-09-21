Nine persons feared dead in Benin early morning auto crash

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

An early morning fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Benin, Edo State capital, has left at least four persons dead.

The unfortunate incident occurred along Sakponba Road, by Ogbelaka Junction, between a tipper loaded with sharp sand and two Toyota Vernet buses.

It was gathered that the tipper was trying to overtake another tipper, when it lost control and rammed into the two oncoming mini buses conveying passengers from the Ring Road axis to Upper Sokponba area.

The State Police Image maker, SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed four casualties, and several others sustaining various degrees of injuries, and are now receiving treatment at various health facilities.

Bello also confirmed that the driver of the tipper has been arrested.

Some eyewitnesses however faulted the claim by the police, insisting that no fewer than nine passengers from the two buses died at the spot.

Men of the Edo State Police Command and members of the State Vigilante group were seen at the scene of the crash trying to restore normalcy to the area.

It was gathered that the remains of the dead persons have been deposited in the mortuary, while other survivors with severe injuries are in the Intensive Care Unit of the Edo Specialist Hospital in Benin City.

Passerby and concerned residents gathered to help the victims.

The incident which caused traffic logjam, with many commuters going to their respective places of work stranded, while others resorted to trekking to their various destinations.