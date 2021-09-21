Alleged IPOB/ESN member beaten to death in Imo

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 9:04 am


IPOB ESN members: suspected to be behind attacks on Correctional Centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State

IPOB/ESN members: Mob lynch alleged ESN member in Imo

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Obinwanne Iwu, an alleged leader of the proscribed Eastern Security Network (ESN) was lynched on Monday while trying to enforce sit at home order in a market in Umuagbavo Oru community, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Iwu, an escapee of Imo Correctional Centre, Owerri, went to the market with his gang trying to enforce a sit-at-home order of the proscribed IPOB/ESN terror group, police said while confirming the incident in a press statement.

In the statement, Imo police spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, Hussaini said before police patrol team could arrive at the scene, the ESN member had been lynched, while his gang members fled.

Abattam added that residents of Umuagbavo Oru Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo came out of their houses and were going about their lawful businesses.

“Suddenly, one Obinwanne Iwu, 34 years, a native of Ahiara in the same local government area who is an escapee of Imo Correctional Centre, Owerri, went to the market with his gang trying to enforce a sit-at-home order of the proscribed IPOB/ESN terror group.

“They were shouting at the top of their voices that `today is Monday and everybody must obey the sit at home order,”  he said.

He added that the harassment did not go down well with the people who resisted the gang.

He said the angry mob in their numbers held Iwu, tied his hands behind his back while others fled the scene.

In the process, the suspect was mercilessly beaten to death before the police patrol team arrived at the scene.

“Efforts made by the police patrol team to arrest the perpetrators proved abortive as they all fled the scene on sighting the patrol team,’’ Abattam stated.

 

