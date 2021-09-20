Rivers APC spokesperson, Ogbonna Nwuke resigns

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The sudden resignation of Ogbonna Nwuke as spokesman of Rivers chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers has sent tongues wagging and unsettled the party in the State.

Nwuke who represented Etche-Omuma federal constituency in the House of Representatives quit his spokesperson job less than two weeks to the party’s much awaited state congress.

In a letter he sent to the leadership of the party and obtained by our correspondent, the former APC spokesperson said that his decision to quit his position “is strictly personal.”

According to him “We believe that our assignment here has been done. We came at a time of great internal strife, when there was a strong need to effectively connect with the party’s many audiences”, the statement said.

“Everything that has a beginning has an end. It is time to move on, and time to concentrate on other things of great interest.

“We want to thank our colleagues, specifically statutory members of the party for the confidence they reposed in us at a critical time in the midst of our collective struggle. We benefited immensely from their moral support, goodwill and encouragement.

“Let me add that while we wait on our Creator and what the future holds for us, we did everything within our power to deliver on the mandate that we were given.”

As members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Nyesom Wike, Senator Magnus Abe and Chief Nwuke were, the same day in 2007, appointed to serve in the the Governor Rotimi Amaechi administration in Rivers State.

While Wike served as Chief of Staff in the administration, Abe served as Secretary to the State Government, while Nwuke was named the Director of Press Affairs to the Governor.

Nwuke’s exit as spokesperson of the APC is already generating mixed reactions amongst Rivers people, sons and daughters of his local government, Etche, and members of the political party class.

It’s not yet clear whether Nwuke, who has also served as Commissioner for Information and Communications and as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in the state, may be on his way out of the party.

Nwuke was one of those who stood by Amaechi when he was denied his governorship mandate in 2007 until the latter reclaimed it through the Supreme Court.