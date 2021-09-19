Kogi: Gunmen kill 1, abduct 3 in another Kabba attack

By Richard Elesho

The rate of insecurity in Kogi West is getting worse by the day. Exactly one week after gunmen killed five soldiers and a civilian in an attack on Kabba Medium Correctional facility in which 240 prisoners escaped, the men of the underworld have again attacked a church in the town.

Gunmen reportedly attacked Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA at Okedayo, Kabba, headquarter of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, LGA, on Sunday morning, killing one member and abducting three others.

The incident took place along Kabba-Okene express road in Okedayo Kabba, throwing other worshippers and the community into confusion.

It was reliably gathered that the gunmen fully armed with AK 47 numbering five invaded the church at about 8 am on Sunday morning shooting sporadically as they made their way into the church premises.

The source disclosed further that some worshipers took cover while others in an attempt to escape were kidnapped.

The dead victim was on his way to the church when he encountered the gunmen, who instantly opened fire on him

“The gunshots left members confused, scamper for safety, with the gunmen killing one and taking away three.

The man that was killed was identified as the Deputy Chief Security Officer of a higher institution in the area.

Efforts to reach out to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah proved difficult as he was said to be in church.