Hoodlums set another INEC office in Enugu ablaze

Hoodlums set another INEC office in Enugu ablaze

Sunday, September 19, 2021 3:25 pm


INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu: INEC office set ablaze in Enugu

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu: INEC office set ablaze in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

Arsonists set the INEC office at Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State ablaze on Sunday.

The Chief Fire Officer in Enugu State, Chief Okwudili Ohaa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ohaa said that a distress call was received by the Enugu State Fire Service at about 1.30 a.m.

“As usual, when we received the distress call our trucks and men at Ozalla Station quickly moved to the scene.

“We equally mobilised fire engines and fire fighters from Enugu metropolis.

“Our prompt intervention saved the entire complex as only one office room was affected in the raging fire before it was extinguished,’’ he said.

Ohaa said that the quick response of fire fighters gave credence to the establishment of fire stations in local government areas by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“With the development, it is important to note that the state’s residents and infrastructure are now benefiting from massive investment of Gov. Ugwuanyi in building and equipping new fire stations throughout the state,’’ he said.

There are feelers that the arsonists climbed through the perimeter fence to gain access to the INEC complex.

Efforts made by NAN to get the police and INEC officials to speak on the incident proved unsuccessful as they did not pick their calls.

Arsonists had earlier in the year attacked the INEC Headquarters in Enugu State and the INEC office in Udenu Local Government Area of the state as well.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    (FILE PHOTO) Local vigilantes in Nigeria: kill 11 bandits, rescue two victims in Kogi 5 mins ago

    Kogi: Vigilante group kills 11 bandits, rescue 2 kidnap victims
    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: 2 hours ago

    Gunmen shoot 3 policemen dead in Anambra
    3 hours ago

    Still on FKK…Some Mothers Do Have Them…
    3 hours ago

    Buhari appoints Ararume, Chairman NNPC Limited, Akinyelure, others board members, Kyari CEO
    Justice Mohammed Tanko, Chief Justice of the Federation 4 hours ago

    NJC recommends appointment of 6 Chief Judges, 31 other Judicial officers
    4 hours ago

    Ibadan to Lagos by Train
    Governor David Umahi: attacked by PDP, governors over zoning 4 hours ago

    2023: PDP, Governors attack Umahi over zoning
    4 hours ago

    The Audacity of False Prophets