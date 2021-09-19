Gunmen shoot 3 policemen dead in Anambra

Gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB/ESN on Sunday shot three policemen dead in Onitsha Anambra State

The police officers were killed at a security post on the Ukaegbu /Ezeiweka road in Onitsha around 9am, according to reports.

Two other policemen were injured in the attack by gunmen who also set their operation vehicle ablaze.

The state Police Public Relations, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident.

He however said details of the incident available to him are still sketchy.