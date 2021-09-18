Kidnappers kill Miyetti Allah chairman in Kaduna

Kidnappers kill Miyetti Allah chairman in Kaduna

Saturday, September 18, 2021 9:55 am


File: Gunmen: Killed Miyetti Allah Chairmanin in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

File: Gunmen: Killed Miyetti Allah Chairmanin in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

By Felicia Imohimi
Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has  announced the death of Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, also known as Danbardi, the association’s Chairman in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The association announced this in a statement by its National Secretary, Othman Ngelzarma, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Abuja, saying that the deceased, aged 58, was killed by kidnappers on Friday.
“The death of Abubakar brings to five the number of MACBAN officials killed either by bandits, kidnappers or cattle rustlers this year across the country”, the statement said.
Ngelzarma stated that Abdullahi’s lifeless body was found by the roadside on Friday, after being kidnapped from his home in Lere on Sept. 16 and ransom paid.
“Alhaji Abubakar, aged 58 was kidnapped on the 16th of September and after paying ransom his dead body was found by the roadside on Friday, September 17, on the outskirts of Lere town.
“While we condole with the family of the deceased, the Kaduna State Chapter of MACBAN, we call on the security agencies to properly investigate this and a lot of other dastardly acts across the country and bring the culprits to justice,” Ngelzarma said.
The MACBAN national secretary decried the increasing level of insecurity faced by members of the association nationwide, either from rampaging bandits or kidnappers.
He said: “the challenge is making it almost impossible for our members to conduct their businesses in peace. This is partly responsible for the escalating cost of livestock and livestock products.
“If the insecurity continues, it might collapse the livestock industry in the country.
“We call on the Federal Government to, therefore, ensure that the new policies geared towards improved livestock production are properly implemented”, he added.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State: Chairman, PDP National Convention Planning Committee 34 mins ago

    2023: PDP will capture presidency, 28 states – National convention chair
    LR: Governor Sanwo-Olu, VP Osinbajo and Pastor Kumuyi at the book launch in Lagos on Friday 1 hour ago

    Osinbajo to Christians: Pay your Pentecost tax
    Police patrol: 1 hour ago

    Police: House housewife killed 3 stepsons with poison in Yobe
    Rep Tunji Olawuyi, member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara unveiling his 2021 Digital Empowerment Programme recently. 2 hours ago

    PhD, Masters degree holders apply for Rep’s empowerment programme
    COVID-19 2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 337 new cases Friday
    Uche and his Elder brother Leo Edochie at hospital 2 hours ago

    I spent over N6m to treat COVID-19 – Actor Pete Edochie’s son
    Fela Anikulapo Kuti 4 hours ago

    Why Fela fell in love with marijuana – Baba Ani
    Major Christopher Datong: abducted from NDA, rescued by troops 4 hours ago

    Major Datong, officer abducted at NDA rescued by troops