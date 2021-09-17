Why our jet bombed Yobe villagers – Nigerian Air Force

Richard Elesho

After an initial flat denial of involvement in the bombing of a community in Yobe State by a fighter jet on Wednesday, the Nigerian Air force has admitted it was an error and has put up a team to investigate the incident.

The NAF jet had bombed unsuspecting villagers in Buwari community, Yunusari Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday morning as they were preparing for the day’s activities. Nine people were killed and more thirty people were injured in the erroneous attack.

But in a statement on Thursday morning signed by Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, the Air Force said the aircraft was on a mission against insurgents who were believed active in the area and that the incident will be thoroughly looked into.

“Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021.”

“The aircraft while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists behaviour whenever a Jet aircraft is overhead.

“Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram/ISWAP activities.

“Unfortunately reports reaching Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.

“Initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs.”

“Therefore a Board of Inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident.”