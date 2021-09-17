Leicester blow two-goal lead as Osimhen grabs brace in Napoli draw

Leicester blow two-goal lead as Osimhen grabs brace in Napoli draw

Friday, September 17, 2021 12:12 am


Victor Osimhen: denies Leicester the perfect start in the Europa League as Napoli hit back from 2-0 down to snatch a point

Victor Osimhen: denies Leicester the perfect start in the Europa League as Napoli hit back from 2-0 down to snatch a point

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen denied Leicester the perfect start in the Europa League as Napoli hit back from 2-0 down to snatch a point.

The striker struck twice in the second half as the visitors deservedly grabbed a 2-2 draw in Group C at the King Power Stadium.

Ayoze Perez’s first goal since March and Harvey Barnes’ second-half goal gave the Foxes a commanding lead.

But Osimhen grabbed a classy lifeline for the visitors and then headed in a late leveller, with Leicester’s frustrations compounded when Wilfred Ndidi was sent off in injury time.

Police and stewards had to control a disturbance between the home and travelling fans at full time with missiles thrown between supporters.

Napoli controlled much of the game and were almost left to rue several missed chances with Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski and Kevin Malcuit all wasteful in the first half.

The Foxes – who only introduced Jamie Vardy as a late substitute – go to Legia Warsaw, who won at Spartak Moscow on Wednesday, in two weeks.

In another encounter also played on Thursday, Steven Gerrard’s 50th European tie as Rangers boss ended in a 2-0 Europa League defeat by Lyon at Ibrox.

Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi fired in a terrific opener for the French side after 22 minutes of the Group A opener in Govan.

The Scottish champions had come close on a few occasions in the first half but in the 55th minute Gers skipper James Tavernier put through his own goal trying to stop a close-range shot from Islam Slimani.

Despite a huge effort from the home side, it was too big a lead to claw back. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Is “African” Time really a bad thing?
    Murdered: Pilot Abdulkarim Na’Allah, son of Senator Bala ibn Na’Allah 3 hours ago

    We sold Na-Allah’s car for N1m – suspected killers
    Nigeria Police 3 hours ago

    Police arrest 25 suspects, recover firearms in Kaduna
    3 hours ago

    How mathematics saved me from insanity during 27 months’ incarceration -Soyinka
    File: Gunmen: kidnap three famers in Kabba community 4 hours ago

    Kogi again: Gunmen abduct 3 farmers in Kabba community
    The victim on her hospital bed 4 hours ago

    Delta man attacks mother with cutlass, attempts to pluck her eyes for ritual
    INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu 4 hours ago

    IPOB, facility attacks constitute threats to Anambra governorship poll – REC
    The alleged police sergeant with the ammunition found in his possession when he was arrested 5 hours ago

    Troops nab Police sergeant with 370 rounds of ammunition in Plateau