Kogi govt reassures workers on payment of minimum wage

By Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Government has re-stated its commitment to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state.

The State Head of Service (HOS), Mrs. Hannah Onyinoyi Odiyo gave the assurance while declaring open, one day Workshop organised by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Kogi Chapter, for its members in Lokoja, on Tuesday.

She reemphasized the State Government’s resolve to sustain enhanced welfare packages for civil servants to boost their productivity. According to her, government will sustain regular payment of salaries, pensions and other entitlements currently being enjoyed by its workers to better their living conditions.

She added that re-training of staff will also continue to receive topmost priority.

The HOS disclosed that government had equally embarked on motivation of workers through empowering them on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to meet up with the modern realty in the discharge of their duties.

“As Civil Servants you must strive to complement government’s efforts to enhance your well-being by keying into investments that will better your living as well as plan for your retirement in future” the HOS admonished.

Earlier in his welcome speech, Chairman of the Kogi Branch of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Comrade Akeji Aron called for the quick implementation of the new minimum wage by the state government saying that non-implememtation of the policy is long overdue under the prevailing economic woes in Nigeria.

The Chairman also called on the state government to jettison the rumoured implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme and the Kogi Health Insurance Scheme and give attention to providing those benefits that accrued to civil servants over the years that are yet to be implemented.

In the two papers delivered by the Director of Finance & Administration at Kogi State House of Assembly, Enimola Martins, titled: “Preparing For Retirement: Challenges and Solutions” Public Service Investment: An Essential Basis For Development And A Principal Factor For Achieving Progress And Welfare” identified proper investments as a major tool to have a better and enjoyable retirement life.

The guest lecturer enumerated some areas for lucrative business for the retirees to include; Garri grinding machine services, kerosene retail sales, pure water packaging, rental services, sales of seasoned food stuff, vegetable garden, fruit planting, Super Market, barbing saloon as well as tye and dye business amongst others.

Martins also maintained that investment in human resources constituted an essential basis for development of nations and a major ingredient for achieving progress for the nation and welfare for its people.

He therefore, urged workers to forge ahead and key into investments that will make them self-sustaining after their retirement from active service.