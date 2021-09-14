APC sets up National Reconciliation Committee

APC sets up National Reconciliation Committee

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 10:26 am


Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the composition of a National Reconciliation Committee to be headed by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said that Otunba Moses Adeyemo would serve as the committee’s secretary.

He named some members of the committee as- Sen. George Akume, the Minister for Special Duties, former Gov. Sullivan Chime of Enugu, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, Alhaji Suleiman Argungun and Dr Beta Edu.

The scribe said the committee would be inaugurated at a later date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC held its local government congresses on Sept. 4 to elect officials at that level.

The party had also fixed Oct. 2, for State Congresses across the 36 states of the federation.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Lindsay-Barrett 13 mins ago

    Buhari recalls civil war encounter with poet, author, journalist Lindsay Barrett
    Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives 1 hour ago

    Gbajabiamila: Why I can’t contest for Lagos governorship in 2023
    2 hours ago

    Why I stuck with Fela for 32 years – Baba Ani
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Patients, doctors in quandary as paucity of fund hits Oyo isolation centres
    Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Afghanistan’s new government announced on Tuesday 3 hours ago

    Chinese envoy congratulated Afghanistan on new govt. – Taliban
    Russian President, Vladimir Putin : 4 hours ago

    Putin in self-isolation after contact with coronavirus-positive people
    Pastor Yonggi Cho: Founder of World's Largest Megachurch, Dies at 85 4 hours ago

    Adeboye, Iginla Pay Tribute to Yonggi Cho 
    Ngige: Minister of labour 4 hours ago

    Christian group urges FG, governors to focus on job creation for youths