Synagogue: Late TB Joshua’s disciples, workers under probe over huge fraud

By Jethro Ibileke

Huge cases of financial misappropriation have allegedly been uncovered in Synagogue Church of All Nations SCOAN, the Church’s Head of Legal Department, James Akhigbe, has disclosed this in a statement.

According to him, the misappropriation of funds were perpetrated after the death of the founder of the church, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

The alleged financial misappropriation involved unspecified number of disciples and workers of church who are currently being probed, Akhigbe said without disclosing the exact amount involved.

Akhigne who described the situation ‘as reckless individualism and unimaginable acts grossly antipodal to the Sanctuary with the passing of the founder’, said the development was responsible for the ongoing audit of disciples and workers of the church.

He noted that the audit and the discovery of the fraud followed the appointment of Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late T.B. Joshua as a member of the Board of Trustees (Bot), of the church.

Akhigbe, however, added that the affected workers were not being victimized in the ongoing process as the audit is being carried out objectively under a regular and absolutely normal environment without any harassment.

“We stand in the light and we cannot compromise the ideal and legacy of our mentor and founder, late Senior Prophet TB Joshua on integrity, spiritual worship, unconditional love and humanitarianism.

“The public would recall that on the 9th of September, 2021, the Board Of Trustees BOT of the SCOAN appointed Mrs. Evelyn TB Joshua as its Chairperson.

“This followed an order of the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/L/CP/1109/2021 which appointed Mrs. Evelyn TB Joshua as a Trustee. The BOT had also appointed Mrs. TB Joshua as the new leader of the church with ratification by over two thousand strong jubilant congregations of the Church at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“Following this, and in view of the discovery of huge cases of financial misappropriation perpetrated in the past few months, reckless individualism and unimaginable acts grossly antipodal to the Sanctuary with the passing of the founder, the church leadership took steps to secure certain critical assets of the Church with an authorization for a comprehensive audit of the activities of the Church since the call to glory of our Founder and General Overseer in the interest of the global church members and future of the Church.

“This exercise involved some category of church workers including Disciples and it is being carried out objectively under a regular and absolutely normal environment without any harassment whatsoever to any person or group of persons, contrary to the disingenuous narrative now being peddled by mischief makers,” the statement read.