How Edo PDP chieftain, driver, other were abducted by 5-man gang – Police

Monday, September 13, 2021 11:14 pm


JUST IN: Edo PDP Leader, Owere Dickson Imasogie: Kidnapped

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
SP Kontongs Bello, the spokesman of Edo State Police Command, Monday evening said that a 5-man gang of kidnappers were responsible for the abduction of the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Owere Dickson Imasogie.
He said the Edo south senatorial district PDP leader, his driver and one other person were kidnapped at about 7 am in his farm, located along Agbor Road, Benin City.
According to him, the hoodlums stormed the victim’s farm and kidnapped him at gun point.
He added that the victims were taken through the swamp to unknown unknown destination.
“The gunmen numbering about five stormed the farm with AK 47 riffle, one pump action gun, two battle axe at the hour of 7 and kidnapped him,” Bello said.
He added that the police are on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the release of the victims unhurt.

