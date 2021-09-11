How we rescued 3 abducted Obasanjo Farm’s workers – Police

How we rescued 3 abducted Obasanjo Farm’s workers – Police

Saturday, September 11, 2021 8:06 am


Olusegun Obasanjo: Three of his staff abducted by gunmen in Abeokuta rescued by police

Olusegun Obasanjo: Three of his staff abducted by gunmen in Abeokuta rescued by police

By Olawale Jokotoye
The Nigerian Police, Ogun Command, says it has rescued three workers of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Farm, from their kidnappers’ den, three days after they were abducted.
The Police Spokesperson, DSP. Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta, on Friday evening.
The farm’s workers were kidnapped on Wednesday evening at Seseri Village, while returning from work.
The farm is located at Kobape area in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area of the state.

Oyeyemi told NAN on Friday that the release followed “a serious pressure mounted on the kidnappers”.

He said that the anti-kidnapping operatives had been on the trail of the abductors.
According to him, the squad had continued combing bushes around the area since the incident happened.
 “Yes, we mounted a lot of pressures on the kidnappers.
“Since yesterday (Thursday) our anti-kidnapping operatives have been in the bush searching for them.
“They were able to trace them to the bush behind the Day Waterman College, along the Kobape Road.
“This evening, they released them (victims) unhurt without any ransom,” he said.
On whether there was any arrest, Oyeyemi said “not yet,  but we are very sure that we will make arrests soon”. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Olusegun Adeniyi, Caleb British International School, Lagos Art teacher: shortlisted for the 2021 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize awarded in partnership with UNESCO. 59 mins ago

    Five Nigerians shortlisted for two global prizes
    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State 2 hours ago

    VAT: Ortom declares support for Rivers, Lagos governments
    Police: 2 hours ago

    Ebonyi: Sister of journalist killed in ‘cross firing’, say Police
    US President, Joe Biden 3 hours ago

    National unity is U.S’. greatest strength, says Biden on 9/11 20th anniversary
    COVID-19 10 hours ago

    COVID-19: Unvaccinated health worker, one other die as death toll hits 35 in Edo
    Faith Aigbe: dead inside vehicle in Edo 11 hours ago

    Police speak on death of Faith Aigbe inside lover’s vehicle in Benin
    Obi Alex Edozieuno: murdered alongside driver in Anambra 11 hours ago

    Just in: Deposed Anambra traditional ruler, driver murdered
    Edo Police commissioner pacifying the angry people 12 hours ago

    Drama as Edo CP rescues policeman from being lynched in Benin