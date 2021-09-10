Why Total Nigeria changed name to TotalEnergies – Management

Friday, September 10, 2021


The management of Total Nigeria Plc has said the change of the name of the company to TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc was to signify its transformation  to a multi-energy group.

Shareholders of the company had on August 19 voted in support of the change of name to TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Mrs Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, the Company’s Secretary/Executive General Manager said in a formal notification to the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited in Lagos on Thursday.

Popoola-Mordi said: “The name change is accompanied by a new visual identity for all of our activities.

“It is aimed at anchoring our transformation to a multi-energy group, such transformation being based on a development strategy of two pillars, gas and renewable electricity as well as the underlying ambition of a transition to carbon neutrality by 2050.

“The company has successfully completed the regulatory processes for the name change. Henceforth, the company is to be known as TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc,” she said.

