Police nab alleged member of kidnap gang on waterways in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Police have paraded one Baridula Gbolo alleged to be a member of gang of pirates terrorizing Bonny waterways in Rivers.

Parading the suspect, spokesman of the Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, explained that the suspect from Bodo town in Gokana local Government was arrested following the kidnap of passengers on Bonny waterways on Monday and Tuesday.

He said investigation by the police led to invitation of one of the drivers of the boats whose passengers were kidnapped and he said he knew one of the kidnappers who was later identified as Baridula Gbolo, .

Omoni stated that the suspect was arrested following discrete investigation.

He said at the end of the operation eight of the victims were released in a Creek in Bolo in Ogu/Bolo Local Government area of Rivers State.

“On Monday and Tuesday we recorded two incidences of attacks on Passenger boats along Bonny waterways. On Monday they kidnapped five passengers and left the boat Driver. On the second day, the syndicate kidnapped another set of passengers and the Boat Driver was also set free. We were able to invite the boat driver who told our detectives useful hints that led to the rescue of the victims. They were at Police Command headquarters where they narrated their ordeal and they needed urgent medical attention”.

The PPRO also disclosed that the suspect is helping the Police in process of investigation.

While speaking to journalists, Gboro confessed his involvement in the matter.

Gbolo explained that he is a boat driver and decided to join ‘T-money’ and ‘Diladin’ who are two members of the gang to kidnap the boat passengers.

The suspect further disclosed that they went to the operation with an AK 47 and a pump action rifle.