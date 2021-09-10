Court upholds suspension of Secondus as member, National Chairman of PDP

Friday, September 10, 2021 7:03 pm


A Rivers State  State High Court presided over by Justice Okugbelem J Gbasam has upheld the suspension of the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.
Justice Gbasam had relied on Secondus suspension from PDP in his Ward 5, Andoni local government area of the State to arrive at the judgment in a motion filed by one  Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex and four others.
Justice Gbasam also upheld the prayers of the aggrieved PDP members to restrain and  suspend Secondus from attending, conveying PDP meetings in his capacity as National chairman or member of the party.
Speaking to journalists  outside the courtroom, Geoffrey Uwalaka,  Counsel to Uche Secondus expressed dissatisfaction against the ruling, noting that his client will appeal the judgment.
”I’ m not surprised at the ruling, I didn’t expect less from the ruling because of the way and the manner the sitting was commenced. We tried to bring to the attention of the court that the provisions of the law were not complied with as regards to the issuance of the originating summons and as such the court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to proceed with that matter, but the Court went ahead without listening to our complaints.
”The tune of the ruling said that our client has been suspended, like I said that is not the whole truth, we will meet at appeal.
”As I speak to you, we have complied our appeal, we are going on appeal”.
On his part, Uwosuegbe Eze Counsel to the plaintiffs, stated that the judgement has uphold the suspension of Uche Secondus and all action from today onward is null and void as he cannot perform any functions.
”Hon. Justice Gbasam has given confirmation to the suspension of Uche Secondus and remain suspended from the party.
“The people that brought the case to Court are members of PDP. They were not satisfied with the way the Chairman has been handling the party and his anti party activities”.
But Eugene Odey, counsel to PDP said the party was not given opportunity to fair hearing.

