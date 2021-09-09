Gunmen abduct 3 staff of Obasanjo Holdings

Gunmen abduct 3 staff of Obasanjo Holdings

Thursday, September 9, 2021 9:20 am


By Richard Elesho
The orgy of gunmen attacks across the country took a high toll on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with the abduction of three senior members of his farm on Wednesday evening.
The men were attacked in their Toyota Hilux van at Kobape community, a suburb of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
The victims were reportedly waylaid at the Obasanjo Holdings in Kobape in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area by fierce looking gunmen who shot sporadically to scare away people.
The Punch reports that the abducted workers are the financial controller, group auditor and group store manager of the firm.
“They were abducted around 4pm at Seseri village after their Hilux car was shot at by the gunmen, who took them away,” the newspaper said quoting a source.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.
He said,  “It happened today (Wednesday) around 6pm . There is Obasanjo Farm around the area in Kobape.

