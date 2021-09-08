Police confirm murder of NTA staff in Kogi

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Chukwu Odiahu, a staff of the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA booster station in Okene Local Government Area, LGA of the State. He was killed in circumstances that are still unclear.

Rumour of the killing had first spread in hushed tunes in Okene on Wednesday morning. An account claimed the late Odiahu had worked and closed late on Tuesday. He was suspected to have been stoned to death by unknown persons and his dead body was discovered the following morning.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the command, DSP, William Ayah confirmed the death on Wednesday evening. He said information got to the command that an unidentified corpse was discovered along Okene-Magogo road at about 6.30 am.

He said that when the Okene division visited the scene, it was discovered that the dead man was a staff of Nigeria Television Authority Okene.

He further stated that when the body was examined it was discovered to have been bruised and had blood stains all over.

He further said the corpse had since been deposited at a mortuary in Okengwe hospital while investigation continues to unravel and arrest those behind the crime.

However an NTA staff who preferred not to be named, expressed deep concerns about the death, explaining that all the staff have been in fear since the corpse was discovered, describing the victim as easy going.

Another staff reportedly said “It is very unfortunate. We all woke up this morning to see the death of one of our colleagues under the Engineering Department.

”When we closed transmission around 10pm on Tuesday, he left the office premises.

“Unfortunately this morning, (Wednesday), we discovered his corpse that he was killed with stones by some persons who we do not know.