Plateau killings: Lalong relaxes curfew in Jos North LGA

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 7:40 am


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State

Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has relaxed the curfew in Jos North Local Government.

This is contained in a statement issued by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs , Dr Makut Macham in Jos.

Lalong said the curfew in Jos North is now to be enforced from 10p.m. to 6a.m., with effect from Wednesday.

He said that the curfew was reviewed following the State Security Council meeting at Government House Jos, over the recent attacks in the state .

The governor, however said, the curfew in Jos South and Bassa Local Government Areas still remain from 10p.m. to 6a.m.

The governor also relaxed the total ban on operations of tricycles.

“This means that no tricycle will be allowed to operate between the hours of 6p.m. to 6a.m.

“However, the ban on motorcycles within the Jos/Bukuru Metropolis remains in force and will continue to ensure that violators are arrested and punished according to the law.

”The government is working on innovations, legislation and enforcement modules, for enhancing security, effectiveness and availability of public transportation in the State.

”It will soon be unveiled to ensure safety of passengers,” he said.

He thanked the people of Plateau for their cooperation in complying to its directives, while urging them to continue to support Government in restoring normalcy to the State.

Lalong also thanked all stakeholders within and outside the State for their show of concern over recent attacks in Plateau.

He assured that his administration would continue to pursue the path of peaceful coexistence.

Lalong also stated that criminals and crisis merchants bent on tarnishing the enviable image of the State, would be fished out and dealt with.

