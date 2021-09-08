Buhari to hold closed door meeting with Southeast leaders in Imo

By Ugonne Uzoma

President Muhammadu Buhari would hold a closed -door meeting with “select leadership” of the South-Eastern states during his visit to Imo on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Declan Emelumba has said.

Emelumba who spoke to journalists in Owerri, the capital of Imo State on Wednesday said the meeting with the Southeast leaders will be one of the highlights of the President’s visit to Imo State.

He also said the president would inaugurate some completed state government’s projects.

Emelumba listed some of the projects to include the first phase of the Naze-Ihiagwa-Nekede Link Road and a baloon drainage system designed to check perennial flooding in Owerri.

Emelumba further said the president would also inaugurate the Egbeada Bypass, built to check traffic congestion in Owerri metropolis and the new Government House executive chamber.

He added that government has put adequate security measures on ground ahead of the planned visit of the President .

Emelumba said government spared no efforts to ensure there would be no security breach in any part of the state during the visit.

He warned that any person or group that would cause a breach of the peace would face the full wrath of the law.

“Imo stands to benefit immensely from the visit,” he said, adding that Gov. Hope Uzodimma should be commended for making the visit possible.