Age cheats at National Youth Games are in for trouble – Sports ministry

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 6:11 pm


Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Age cheats at the October National Youth Games in Ilorin will be severely dealt with, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development warned in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Bode Durotoye, Director of Grassroots Sports Development in the ministry gave the warning and said offending states or athletes would not go scot-free.

He said machinery had been put in place to fish out and sanction age cheats and other sharp practices by teams participating in the annual games.

Durotoye noted that elimination for eight team sports had been concluded in the six geo-political zones of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the games are scheduled to hold from Oct. 10 to Oct. 19 at the University of Ilorin sports complex.

The 36 states of the federation and the FCT are expected to participate at the week-long sporting event, an avenue for discovering young talents.

