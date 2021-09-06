We will continue to balance appointments between Christians and Muslims – Makinde

*Says 2023 belongs to God, let His will be done

*Hijra celebration in Oyo first of its kind, a day of joy for Muslims – Prof Noibi

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, said that his administration will continue to balance political appointments between Christians and Muslims in the state.

The governor, who stated this at the 1443/2021 Hijrah Luncheon held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, added that Muslims and the people of Oyo State know that his administration is doing the right things.

He said: “I want to use the opportunity of today’s event to address the issues some people brought up. Everytime I go through the social media and read what people are saying, those who know how we did campaign in 2019 will admit that we did not abuse anyone.

“As a matter of fact, the people of Oyo State know we are doing the right thing. We released the Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State (2019-2023) document, and told the people to hold us accountable by the document. I am saying today again, go and look at the document. All the things we are doing now have been documented and we are just following the roadmap.”

The governor explained his displeasure with the rumour being circulated by certain persons that he delayed the approval of the documents of some Muslims that were supposed to be judges in the state, noting that such rumours amount to fallacy and are baseless.

“One of the things they said, which got me depressed, is about the appointment of judges. They said Seyi Makinde does not like Muslims and that was why he delayed the approval of the documents of Muslims that were supposed to be judges.

“When we got into government, I deployed the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Justice to Education, but I will not say the reason I made such decision because the person is no longer with us again and won’t be able to defend himself. But the Chief Judge came to me and said I would have ended the career of the PS if I moved him to another Ministry. And that this person is who he think can become a judge. But I assured him that I was going to return him and I did.

“So, if I don’t want him to become a judge, I would not have taken such a step. What the Holy Bible teaches us is that it is only God that can tell when we will pass to the world beyond. This is why I laugh when some people come out and say that, in 2023, they want to become this and that, instead of requesting for long life and good health from God.

“I will continue to balance appointments between the Christians and Muslim faithful. I have reappointed seven commissioners and, for the remaining 10 commissioners, you can rest, assured that it will be a balanced appointment. I challenge anyone here today to go to our neighboring states. If you see anything better that what we are doing in Oyo State, let me know and I will ensure I adjust.

“On LAUTECH, we have done our best. In the past, the issue remained unsettled. But when we got there, I, as a Christian Christian from PDP, and Governor Oyetola, who is a Muslim from another party, we were able to work together and resolve the issue within a year plus. If all of us accept the fact that we want to seek solution to our challenges, we will do the needful.”

The governor reiterated his administration’s determination to re-double its efforts to ensure progress and development in the state.

He said : “Challenges are normal situations but we have to double our efforts to see semblance of progress and wherever Seyi Makinde stops, those coming behind will take it from there.

According to the governor, human beings must always factor God into whatever they do, irrespective of the religion they practice.

“Some elements don’t want us to succeed, no doubt. I saw the pictures of the waterlogged pitch they were circulating but when our people shunned them, the opposition elements went to pick some pictures from another location and made it looked like it is from our Adamasingba Stadium. But what do they want to gain from speaking untruth?

“When the issue of Hijra happened before the pandemic, I had to call on some people to see how it would not affect our productivity because I think we have many holidays already. But much later when they came up with convincing arguments that if we declare a day to celebrate Hijrah, it won’t affect our economy, I approved it. Not only did I approve it, I also said we should look for a special day to celebrate where we can wine and dine,” he said.

Speaking about 2023 re-election bid, the governor hinted people that his prayer is that God should allow His will prevail on it.

“Finally, those who are going about to campaign for re-election with the insignia of 4 + 4, please let us go back to God. I did not tell the people in 2019 that I must be governor at all cost. The prayer I prayed to God was to allow His will prevail. So, I am saying it again that I want the will of God to prevail in my political adventure,” he stated.

Earlier, in His sermon, Prof. Daud Noibi, said that 1443/2021 Hijrah celebration was first of its kind, saying it was a day of joy to all Muslims in the state.

He said: “We want to appreciate you for what you have done by making this event possible. This luncheon is first of its kind and we really commend you for that as well.

“No doubt, today is a day of joy for us and we see this celebration as a great privilege given to us by His Excellency, Governor Makinde, which really shows that today is better than yesterday. And I believe that tomorrow shall be better than today. So, let us allow the consideration of this day to guide our daily affair.

“Our governor has started well and we pray he ends well. I can authoritatively say that the Muslims are not against you. Also, members of the Muslim community in Oyo State are for you. Whatever it takes to support you and your government, as long as we are still alive, we will play the role.”

In his remark, the Chairman of the Occasion, Aare Muslumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Daud Akinola, said the day’s luncheon was a unique one for the Muslim Community in the state.

Aare, who was represented by Sheik Najimudeen

Alkubroh, said it was an occasion that has made the governor win the hearts of all muslims in the state.

In their various remarks, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and some other notable personalities that graced the occasion described Governor Mankinde as an exceptional leader who shows love to his people irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Governor Makinde later presented gift items to representatives of selected mosques in the state.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Engr Rauf Olaniyan; his wife, Professor Amdalat Olaniyan; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. ‘Debo Ogundoyin; Chief of Staff, Hon, Segun Ogunwuyi; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Majeed Mogbonjubola; Chief Imams, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Alfas, Islamic Clerics and host of others.