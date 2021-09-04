Kogi: Abducted Living Faith Church members regain freedom

Saturday, September 4, 2021 11:14 am


Bishop David Oyedepo: Founder Living Faith Church: Members of his church abducted in Kogi regain freedom

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After staying three days in captivity, three members of the Living Faith Bible Church, Osara in Adavi Local Government Area LGA of Kogi State have regained their freedom.

The were reportedly released by their Abductors on Wednesday.

The Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for DSP William Aya, made this known  in a telephone interview with The Reporters in Lokoja on Saturday.

He said the trio; two students of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Itakpe campus and a staff of the newly established Confluence University of Science and Technology,CUSTECH), Osara were released on Wednesday.

According to Aya, the victims regained freedom through the combined efforts of the police, members of the segment and concerned members of the public in Osara and its environs.

”Immediately the command got wind of the kidnapping of the three persons, we launched a man hunt against the Kidnappers, in conjunction with other members of the Osara community which led to the release of the captives.

The PPRO could not, however, say if the release of the victims concerned involved ransom.

It would be recalled that the Victims were kidnapped in the early wee hours of Monday while returning from the church, where they had rehearsals and night vigil.

Members of the Public expressed delight over the release of the victims but expressed concern over the resurgence of Kidnapping in some parts of the state. Recently, the Managing Director of Azeco Pharmacy, Okene, Abdulazeez Obajimoh and a traditional ruler in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state among others were kidnapped at different times.

