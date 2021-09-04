Kogi: Abducted Living Faith Church members regain freedom

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After staying three days in captivity, three members of the Living Faith Bible Church, Osara in Adavi Local Government Area LGA of Kogi State have regained their freedom.

The were reportedly released by their Abductors on Wednesday.

The Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for DSP William Aya, made this known in a telephone interview with The Reporters in Lokoja on Saturday.

He said the trio; two students of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Itakpe campus and a staff of the newly established Confluence University of Science and Technology,CUSTECH), Osara were released on Wednesday.

According to Aya, the victims regained freedom through the combined efforts of the police, members of the segment and concerned members of the public in Osara and its environs.