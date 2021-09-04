Just in: Sowore’s younger brother, Olajide shot dead in Edo

Saturday, September 4, 2021 10:18 am


Olajide, the younger brother of activist and publisher of Saharareporters, Omoyele Sowore has been shot dead.

The tragic development was announced by his brother on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

According to Sowore,  Olajide, a student of pharmacy, was shot and killed on Saturday morning near Okada in Edo state.

The nearly 50-year-old Olajide was on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo sate where he was studying Pharmacy before he was killed on the highway by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, according to the post by Sowore.

See the full post on the incident by the Sowore below

“My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo state by reportedly herdsmen /kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo sate where he is studying Pharmacy.

“They snuffed out the life yet another real human being!

“Rest In Power, “Dr. Mamiye!”

This act in itself will not delay their day of justice.

I traveled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. magnet had no enemy!

You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation who made everyone happy.

You, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out.

You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created you own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!

You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright!

Saddest day yet!

