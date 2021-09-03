ABBA is back! Reunites after 40-year hiatus

ABBA is back! Reunites after 40-year hiatus

Friday, September 3, 2021 12:20 am


ABBA: Reunites after 40-year hiatus

ABBA: Reunites after 40-year hiatus

 By Nehru Odeh

Music buffs across the globe have something to cheer about. ABBA, the legendary Swedish pop group, is back with a bang. Not only are they reuniting after 40 years, they have just released two singles “I Still Have Faith” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

And, to cap it all, they are also set to release a new album, Voyage on 6 November. They will also perform a digital concert on 27 May 2022. Abba Voyage will take place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s arena in London.

This is indeed remarkable as the group split up in 1982 but they are now preparing to perform series of concerts with a difference.

“It’s been a while since we made music together,” the band said in a statement. “Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to The Visitors. We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters.”

“It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project,” Andersson said. “If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat.” Added Anni-Frid Lyngstad: “Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun, and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more I jumped at  it!”.

But why did they choose London for the concerts?  Bjohn Ulvaeus, one of the artistes, said ABBA had chosen London because the group felt welcome there. “Somehow, we have always felt that the Brits see us as their own – it feels like that when we come here every time,” he said.

ABBA, made up of Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus hogged the limelight after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Waterloo” on 9 February, 1974.

The group was founded by then couples Agnetha and Bjorn, together with Benny and Anni-Frid. Their initials gave the band its name. They sold more than 385 million albums and topped charts from Australia to America with a string of hits including “Waterloo”, “The Winner Takes It All” and “Take A Chance On Me”.

Their last album with fresh material, 1981’s “The Visitors”, included songs tinged with the sadness of their divorces. The band split a year later.

Rumours swirled for years that ABBA would get back together, but the members turned down many offers, including one reported $1 billion package to tour again.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    How Price Differentials Is Fueling Petrol Smuggling- NNPC
    4 hours ago

    Truth, Ethnic Politics and Media Commentariat
    4 hours ago

    How Buhari Broke the Jinx at NNPC
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 6 hours ago

    Frozen account: Kogi Govt slams EFCC, heads to court
    The arrested suspects 6 hours ago

    FCTA raids criminal hideout, arrests 49 suspects
    The over 1,000 housing units handed over by FG to Borno Government for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ngwom village of Mafa Local Government Area of the state. 6 hours ago

    FG hands over 1,000 houses to Borno for IDPs
    Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopian PM 7 hours ago

    Ethiopia: Tigray aid situation worsening by the day, UN warns
    Dr Godwin Kwanga of Benue State University: rescued from kidnappers 7 hours ago

    Police rescue abducted Benue varsity lecturer