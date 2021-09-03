ABBA is back! Reunites after 40-year hiatus

By Nehru Odeh

Music buffs across the globe have something to cheer about. ABBA, the legendary Swedish pop group, is back with a bang. Not only are they reuniting after 40 years, they have just released two singles “I Still Have Faith” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

And, to cap it all, they are also set to release a new album, Voyage on 6 November. They will also perform a digital concert on 27 May 2022. Abba Voyage will take place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s arena in London.

This is indeed remarkable as the group split up in 1982 but they are now preparing to perform series of concerts with a difference.

“It’s been a while since we made music together,” the band said in a statement. “Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to The Visitors. We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters.”

“It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project,” Andersson said. “If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat.” Added Anni-Frid Lyngstad: “Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun, and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more I jumped at it!”.

But why did they choose London for the concerts? Bjohn Ulvaeus, one of the artistes, said ABBA had chosen London because the group felt welcome there. “Somehow, we have always felt that the Brits see us as their own – it feels like that when we come here every time,” he said.

ABBA, made up of Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus hogged the limelight after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Waterloo” on 9 February, 1974.

The group was founded by then couples Agnetha and Bjorn, together with Benny and Anni-Frid. Their initials gave the band its name. They sold more than 385 million albums and topped charts from Australia to America with a string of hits including “Waterloo”, “The Winner Takes It All” and “Take A Chance On Me”.

Their last album with fresh material, 1981’s “The Visitors”, included songs tinged with the sadness of their divorces. The band split a year later.

Rumours swirled for years that ABBA would get back together, but the members turned down many offers, including one reported $1 billion package to tour again.