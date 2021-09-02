Troops kill 6 ISWAP terrorists, recover equipment in Borno

Thursday, September 2, 2021 12:41 pm


By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says the troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have eliminated six terrorists and recovered cache of arms and ammunition in recent encounters in Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that the troops of 25 Brigade, had on Wednesday, neutralised four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), terrorists who were on espionage on Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road.

He said that the terrorists ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised in the fire fight that ensued with the troops.

According to him, the gallant troops recovered four AK 47 rifles and four magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special), ammunition from the troops after further exploitation.

Nwachukwu also disclosed that troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), at Dusman-Muna Garage, also eliminated two terrorists in an ambush along an identified terrorists crossing point at Musari village.

He added that the troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group.

“Items recovered by troops from the terrorists’ vehicle are two bags of Hemp (Cannabis Sativa), two bags of Detergent,120 packets of mosquito coils, 12 mosquito nets and five textile materials.

“Other items recovered are two bicycles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn and some quantity of fish.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for their operational exploits and urged them to maintain the aggressive posture, in order to decisively root out the terrorists from their enclaves,” he said.

