PDP crisis: Secondus speaks on his suspension by ward executive

The embattled National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has faulted his suspension by his Ward 5, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State executive of the party as announced on Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting of party members, the PDP Ward 5 chairman George Christopher, said Secondus was suspended after considering “issues affecting the party.”

According to reports, 11 out of the 17 members of the executive endorsed the decision to suspend Secondus.

“The ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ward 5, Ikuru town; the leaders on the 31st of August, 2021, discussed issues that affect the party.

“Suspension of Prince Uche Secondus was done by the ward executive after a duly constituted ward meeting called by the Secretary on the instructions of the chairman, according to the Constitution of our great party, Christopher said.

He claimed that the suspension of Secondus was endorsed by the party at the local government and state level in the statement.

However, the embattled PDP Chairman said only National Executive Committee (NEC) of PDP could discipline the national chairman of the party.

While reacting to his suspension, Secondus, in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, said, “The media office of Prince Uche Secondus ordinarily should not be responding to every ‘noise’ in the media being engineered by those who set out to distract and destroy the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but it’s our responsibility to guide those who are easily persuaded by news in the media hence this response.

“Such action is a mere wish as Article 59(3) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, (the) constitution states clearly that only the National Executive Committee, NEC of the party can discipline the National Chairman or any other National officer of the party.

“Members of the public and the media should therefore be wary of agents out to distract PDP from the focus of retrieving our beloved country from the irreparable damage already done to it by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.