Karu, Nyanya, Karshi, others to experience epileptic power supply – AEDC

By Constance Athekame

The Abuja Electricity Distribution (AEDC) says it has commenced a load shedding exercise which will result in worsening of power supply to communities in Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Karshi, Ado, Mararaba and environs all in the suburbs of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said this followed the failure of one of the 2 X 60 Mega Volt Ampree (MVA) power transformer at the 132/33 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission station by the Abuja Region of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He said with the development, the load shedding of customers in the affected areas might become worse as the 2 X 60MVA transformers that hitherto served the areas were grossly inadequate.

“Prior to the failure of the TCN transformer, there had been load shedding of power supply to the affected customers as a result of 132kV line limitation.

“And overload of the 2 X 60MVA, 132/33kV transformers I & II at the Karu Transmission Station.

“The current situation is expected to further aggravate the level of load shedding in the affected area as all the customers will now be fed from a single 60MVA transformer.

“AEDC is appealing for the understanding and patience of the affected customers, ‘’ he said

Fadipe said that AEDC and TCN were working to resolve the challenge as quickly as possible.

According to him, AEDC further assures its customers that it will ensure that the load shedding is done in an equitable manner during the period.