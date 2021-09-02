Flood takes over Port Harcourt after over 10 hours of heavy rain

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Most residents of Port Harcourt, the Rivers Capital and environs were trapped in their homes as flood takes over the streets following over 10 hours of heavy rainfall on Thursday. .

The flood has hampered movements, social and economic activities in the state capital.

Also most markets, shops, office and other business premises could not open as a result of the heavy rain that started at about 2 am and abated at about 1pm on Friday.

Activities were also on the low ebb in new layout market, Creek road market and the mile 1 markets as few traders and customers were able to open for business.

Some of the areas worse affected by the flood are: SARS road, Rukpokwu, Akwaka, Rumuodomaya in front Obio-Akpor local government Council Secretariat, Mile One, Mile Three, Mile Four on Ikwerre road.

Other areas are: Woji Road, Hospital Road, parts Mgbuoba NTA Road, Olu Obasanjo Road, and parts of GRA are all flooded.

Observers also blamed the flood incident on blocked drains and erection of buildings on natural waterways.

Besides the fact that Port Harcourt is a flood-prone, our correspondent also reports that there was no free flow of water into available drainages.

It could also be recalled that the flood outlook for the year indicated that Port Harcourt City Local Government Area and some parts of Obio-Akpor local government among several local government areas in Rivers will experience flooding during the 2020 raining season.

The South – south Coordinator of NEMA, Godwin Tepikor, who gave the warning in Port Harcourt on Saturday, explained that Rivers Niger and Benue empty their waters in the Niger Delta region when they overflow during the rainy season.

Tepikor, therefore, called on local government council authorities to begin now to identify high places where their citizens can be relocated when the flooding starts.

He said the areas that may be impacted by flooding include; Abua Odual, Ahoada East and West, Ogba Egbema Ndoni, Okirika, Asari Tori, Akuku Toru and Andoni.

According to the NEMA boss, “There are local government areas and communities in Rivers State that are around the coastal areas. Recall that Rivers Niger and Benue empty their waters down here in the Niger Delta; Bayelsa and Rivers state and every year there are local governments and communities that are impacted.