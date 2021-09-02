DHQ: 5,890 terrorists surrendered, 48 killed

DHQ: 5,890 terrorists surrendered, 48 killed

Thursday, September 2, 2021 1:40 pm


Troops of the Nigerian Army

Troops of the Nigerian Army: kill Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters says no fewer than 5,890 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in North East due to the intensity of military fire power.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops have sustained their operations against the terrorists, adding that the kinetic and non-kinetic efforts had compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.

He said that 565 of the surrendered terrorists, three commanders, four Amirs, five Nakibs and five cattle rustling specialists had been handed over to Borno government for further management after profiling.

Onyeuko said the troops on Aug. 14, repelled terrorists’ attack with the support of the Air Component through air interdiction missions and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists and their equipment.

According to him, no fewer than 48 of the terrorists were neutralised, 20 arrested including fighters and commanders.

“Their logistics base and facilities including three gun trucks were destroyed in the process.

“A cumulative total of 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, Dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles among other items were recovered from surrendered terrorists and operations within the period.

“Also, a total of seven terrorists collaborators/informants and logistics suppliers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary actions,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopian PM 3 mins ago

    Ethiopia: Tigray aid situation worsening by the day, UN warns
    Dr Godwin Kwanga of Benue State University: rescued from kidnappers 21 mins ago

    Police rescue abducted Benue varsity lecturer
    Iwuanyanwu: quits politics 41 mins ago

    Iwuanyanwu quits politics, says he feels accomplished
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 53 mins ago

    Congresses: APC to punish members over court cases
    Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani: predicts victory for APC in Southeast in the 2023 general elections 1 hour ago

    2023: APC ready to take over 5 Southeast states – Sen. Nnamani
    4 hours ago

    Narrow Politics and Questions of Democratic Development
    4 hours ago

    Osinbajo travels to Tanzania
    5 hours ago

    The Anambra election will be free and fair, not written