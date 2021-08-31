NAF jets eliminate bandits in Zamfara, Katsina

NAF jets eliminate bandits in Zamfara, Katsina

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 9:35 am


NAF Alpha jets: bombards bandits

NAF Alpha jets: bombard bandits’

A fighter jet from the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) eliminated armed bandits at a school building in Shinkafi Local Government Council of Zamfara State on Sunday.

The jet also conducted air offensives around Zangon Dammaka and Jajaye areas where Kachalla Haru and his loyalists hibernated.

An intelligence operative involved in the joint military operation in Zamfara State told PRNigeria that all the operations at the weekend were successful.

“On 29 August 2921, at about 2.00pm, credible intelligence was received that over 100 armed bandits had surrounded a school building at Gidan Rijiya village of Galadi, Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State.

“A NAF Alpha Jet under Operation Hadarin Daji was subsequently dispatched to conduct an assault on the location. The aftermath of the assault strike killed scores of bandits and the destruction of their weapons.

“The aircraft also carried out strikes on Halilu Tubali’s enclave in Sububu forest. All the operations were successful without collateral damages except on a particular building.”

While the number of casualties is unknown, a local source told PRNigeria that more than 50 bandits could have been eliminated from the numbers of motorcycles destroyed at Gidan Rijiya Village.

In a related development, at least 11 bandits were eliminated in Katsina State on Sunday by the Air Task Force of the Nigerian military.

It was gathered that two fighter and attack jets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) raided the bandits’ camp at Garin Magaji and Gariyal villages, in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

A military source told PRNigeria that aggressive bombardments of the NAF jets at the weekend also led to the destruction of houses, suspected to be hideouts of the criminals.

“Those killed were members of the bandits’ camp led by one Audu Lunkai,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    MMA2 driver turns in bag containing money, jewelry, others worth millions of naira
    President Muhammadu Buhari: sacks two ministers 33 mins ago

    Buhari sacks 2 ministers
    2 hours ago

    Anambra’s Oil-bearing Status:  A Good Fight
    4 hours ago

    LASTMA impounds 3,850 vehicles in 3 months
    Local vigilantes in Nigeria: kill two kidnappers in Adamawa 4 hours ago

    Vigilantes gun down kidnappers trying to collect ransom in Adamawa
    Court orders remand of three kidnapping suspects in Edo 5 hours ago

    Three suspected kidnappers remanded in Edo
    Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC: appointed Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) in charge of Health Emergency Intelligence. 5 hours ago

    NCDC boss, Ihekweazu appointed Assistant DG of WHO
    CBN head office in Abuja 6 hours ago

    CBN appoints 8 new directors