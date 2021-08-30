IPOB’ sit-at-home: Umahi threatens workers, businesses

Monday, August 30, 2021 8:35 am


Governor David Umahi: threatens to sack civil servants who obey IPOB's sit at home order

By Christian Ogbonna

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has threatened to sack all civil and public servants who failed to report to work on Monday in obedience to the Sit-At-Home order issued by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Governor also said any shop or bank that failed to open for business on Monday stands the risk of losing the right to operate business or banking operations in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that IPOB had fixed Monday every week for its Sit-At-Home protest.

But Umahi, in a statement issued to reporters on Sunday by Dr Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner asked people of Ebonyi to ignore the order.

According to him, whosoever failed to report to his duty post stands to lose his job.

“Similarly, any shop or bank that failed to open for business on Monday stands the risk of losing the right to operate business or banking operations in the state.

“The general public is by this announcement advised to go about their normal businesses without fear.

“Security agencies have been directed to patrol 24 hours in all corners of the state. All concerned are to take note and adhere strictly to this government directive,” Umahi stated.

