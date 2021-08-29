Police nab 4 suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Abuja

Police nab 4 suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Abuja

Sunday, August 29, 2021 5:33 pm


Police: rescue four victims, arrest for suspects in Abuja

Police: rescue four victims, arrest for suspects in Abuja

Police have rescued four persons while four suspects were also arrested in Bwari and Kwali Districts of the Federal Capital Territory  during a response to distress call in the capital city.

PRNigeria quoted a senior police officer as confirming that the four victims were rescued in different operations executed by Bwari and Kwali Police Divisions.

The police officer who pleaded anonymity said, “Immediately the police received distress calls, our anti-kidnapping teams in the two separate divisions swung into action which led to the rescue of the victims and subsequent arrest of the culprits.

“While one victim was rescued and a suspect arrested in Bwari, three victims were rescued and three suspects arrested in Kwali by the divisions respectively.

“The rescued victims are two women and two men.”

“The FCT Police Command will not relent its efforts in continuing to flush out and arrest criminals within the nooks and crannies of the Capital City,” the source said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    CJN Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, 25 mins ago

    Exparte Orders: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges
    47 mins ago

    Union President Tasked on Community Development
    51 mins ago

    $48.5bn spent on international transfers from 2011 to 2020  — FIFA
    Islamic State claims responsibility for rockets fired at Kabul airport 2 hours ago

    Afghanistan: Islamic State claims rocket attack targeting Kabul airport
    2 hours ago

    Flashback/Victor Uwaifo: “How I Encountered a Mermaid”   
    Civil Defence officers: Speaks on viral video of alleged attack on its personnel in Umueri, Imo State 2 hours ago

    Civil Defence reacts to viral video of alleged attack on personnel in Anambra
    Map showing South-south of Nigeria: Group wants 2023 presidency to be zoned to South south 2 hours ago

    2023: Group wants presidency zoned to South South
    President Kiir of South Sudan 3 hours ago

    Internet disrupted in South Sudan after call for protests